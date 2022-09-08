Andrea Bocelli teams up with son and daughter for Christmas album

Renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli is teaming up with his 24-year-old son Matteo and his 10-year-old daughter Virginia for the their first album together, A Family Christmas.

Set for release on October 21 via Decca/Capitol Records, the album is produced by composer Stephan Moccio. Its first single is The Greatest Gift (out now), a brand new track written and arranged for the album. In addition, it will feature traditional carols in new arrangements.

Bocelli said: “I think there is nothing more beautiful than making music with your kids; I consider it a privilege.”

Son Matteo added: “Singing these songs together, feeling the holiday warmth with my family is something really special. That’s what Christmas is about – making memories together to cherish forever. It’s really exciting to think that people will have a copy of our album sitting wrapped under the tree.”