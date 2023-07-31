Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Anne-Marie and Travis Scott compete for No.1 album

by
Monday, Jul 31st 2023 at 6:00PM

Anne-Marie and Travis Scott have started the week going head-to-head in the albums chart. 

Whilst Sunday’s streaming is yet to be counted, Anne-Marie’s Unhealthy, which has accumulated 10,706 sales so far this week, currently sits just one sale above Scott’s Utopia (10,705 sales). Unhealthy is boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 9,232 units, and has 991 sales from streams and 483 from downloads. 

Meanwhile, Post Malone has entered the albums chart in third place with Austin, whilst ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023