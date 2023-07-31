Anne-Marie and Travis Scott have started the week going head-to-head in the albums chart.

Whilst Sunday’s streaming is yet to be counted, Anne-Marie’s Unhealthy, which has accumulated 10,706 sales so far this week, currently sits just one sale above Scott’s Utopia (10,705 sales). Unhealthy is boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 9,232 units, and has 991 sales from streams and 483 from downloads.

Meanwhile, Post Malone has entered the albums chart in third place with Austin, whilst ...