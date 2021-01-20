Your site will load in 16 seconds
Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals make singles splash

Ben Homewood

Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Jan 20th 2021

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in Anne-Marie is set to make a splash in the singles chart alongside KSI and Digital Farm Animals. 

Were it not for the enduring streaming power of Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License – which is on 75,818 sales and is closing in on pole position for the second week running – Anne-Marie’s Don’t Play would be looking good for No.1. The returning Atlantic star’s collaboration with KSI and Digital Farm Animals has 24,955 ...

