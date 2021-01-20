The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in Anne-Marie is set to make a splash in the singles chart alongside KSI and Digital Farm Animals.
Were it not for the enduring streaming power of Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License – which is on 75,818 sales and is closing in on pole position for the second week running – Anne-Marie’s Don’t Play would be looking good for No.1. The returning Atlantic star’s collaboration with KSI and Digital Farm Animals has 24,955 ...
