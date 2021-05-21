Anne-Marie to release new album Therapy in July

Anne-Marie will release new album Therapy on July 23, the singer has announced.

Her second studio release, the record includes songwriting collaborations with Max Martin, Kamille, MNEK, Raye, TMS, Blake Slatkin, Ed Sheeran, Nathan Dawe and Plested. Therapy has production from Mojam, Fred Ball, TMS and Blake Slatkin.

“Music is a source of healing for everyone and music is therapy itself, right?! I hadn’t realised until we were hit by the pandemic just how much I needed music," Anne-Marie said, introducing the album.

"I need to perform. I need to write. My lyrics are my open diary to you all and writing this album has helped me focus and understand my feelings. I needed this album."

An ambassador for the Mind Charity, she explained that the title of the record was inspired by her own seeking treatment for her mental health.

"As well as seeking therapy from writing and music in general, I’ve also been on a journey of seeing a psychiatrist this past year and it has changed my life," she explained.

"I’ve always tried to be as open as I can with my fans about my own journey and through seeing a professional, I’ve been able to start combatting and understand the anxieties my brain has dealt me over the years. I am learning, and I am progressing. This album helped me get to that place too and it encapsulates lots of feelings and emotions, whether it’s tracks that focus on my own ride, or the ones that I have just loved making, and I hope you can lose yourself in it.”

The album is being preceded by a new single, Our Song, which features Niall Horan, The track will be available from 1pm (BST) today (May 21).

Therapy's full tracklisting is yet to be announced but it will feature Don’t Play with KSI and Digital Farm Animals and Nathan Dawe and MoStack collaboration Way Too Long.

Earlier this year, Anne-Marie's label Warner Music unveiled its plans to break the artist in China.