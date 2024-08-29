Annie Macmanus and Huw Stephens to host Mercury Prize TV show

Annie Macmanus and Huw Stephens will host this year’s Mercury Prize, which will be broadcast on September 5.

Mercury Prize 2024: Album of the Year will be filmed at Abbey Road Studios and will go out live on BBC Four from 8pm - 9.15pm.

In lieu of the traditional ceremony and live performances, this year’s shortlisted artists will gather to watch recent recorded BBC performances before the winner is announced.

BBC Radio 6 Music is also set to air a special show on the night from 7-11pm, presented by Tom Ravenscroft and Deb Grant, with Matt Everitt interviewing the shortlisted artists. The winning record will then be played out in full on air.

A Mercury Prize 2024 collection will be available on BBC Sounds from September 2, featuring Everitt’s Pocket Guides to all 12 albums, plus two playlists.

This year’s shortlisted albums are:

Barry Can't Swim - When Will We Land?

BERWYN - Who Am I

Beth Gibbons - Lives Outgrown

Cat Burns - Early Twenties

Charli XCX - BRAT

CMAT - Crazymad, for Me

Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows

Corto.alto - Bad With Names

English Teacher - This Could Be Texas

Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose

Nia Archives - Silence Is Loud

The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy

Last year, the prize was won by recent Music Week cover stars Ezra Collective. Subscribers can read our interview with the band here.