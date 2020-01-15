Apple Music reveals Orville Peck as first 2020 Up Next Artist

Apple Music has revealed the rising alt.country star Orville Peck as the latest Up Next artist to join its monthly artist initiative geared towards showcasing and elevating rising talent.

The masked singer Peck released his debut album Pony in 2019 and has been showcased across Apple Music’s Pure Country Radio, Today’s Country, Indie Radio, Untitled, Up Next, Country Wide, Eclectic Rock, as well as Zane Lowe and Matt Wilkinson’s Beats 1 anchor shows.

Speaking about his selection, Peck said: “I’m thrilled to have been chosen as Apple's newest Up Next artist. They have been so supportive of me and it feels real nice to be able to bring y’all a little closer to who I am as a country musician and an artist.”

Apple Music host Matt Wilkinson added: “Orville Peck is an enigma alright: a glorious mix of differing qualities that, on paper, really shouldn’t work. Yet when you listen to his music, and hear his story, and watch how he connects with people on stages all over the world, there can be no denying that he’s hit upon something very special indeed. At his London show last October I saw stetson-wearing country old-timers stood shoulder-to-shoulder with drag queens, hipsters, indie kids, members of the fashion elite and sweet couples out on date night - all completely connected thanks to the music of one man who says he’s spent his entire life feeling disconnected. The irony of that!”

Peck’s Up Next short – which was shot on iPhone 11 – is available to watch exclusively on Apple Music. I

On January 29, Peck will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as part of Apple Music's Up Next program.

