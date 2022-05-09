The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Arcade Fire's We leads a near clean sweep of new albums entering the Top 10.

Arcade Fire's sixth studio album posts 13,133 sales – 11,017 of those from physical – to lead the pack. In at No.2 is recent Music Week cover star Sigrid's How To Let Go (7,005 sales), ahead of Soft Cell's Happiness Not Included (4,521 sales) at No.3. Completing the Top 5 are Knucks' Alpha Place (4,477 sales) ...