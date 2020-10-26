The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Ariana Grande and Bruce Springsteen have surged ahead in the singles and albums chart, respectively.

Grande is set for her seventh No.1 single, as Positions charges straight to the top with 25,547 sales, well ahead of another new entry, Really Love by KSI, Craig David and Digital Farm Animals on 13,795 sales.

Reigning No.1 Lemonade by Intenet Money & Gunna ft. Don Toliver dips to No.3 on sales of 13,623, followed ...