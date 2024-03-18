Ariana Grande and Kacey Musgraves are competing for first place in the albums chart this week. Grande’s Eternal Sunshine currently sits at No.1 with 5,915 sales, whilst Musgraves’ Deeper Well follows behind with 4,934. Although Sunday’s streaming is yet to be counted, Eternal Sunshine has 4,975 sales from streaming, 872 from its physical release and 68 from downloads.

Meanwhile, Caity Baser’s Still Learning (4375 sales), Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was (3987 sales) and The Weeknd’s The Highlights (3120 ...