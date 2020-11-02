The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and the race is on at the top of the albums chart, as Ariana Grande and Sam Smith get going with big releases.

With surprise album Positions leading the way with 13,479 sales, Grande has a narrow lead over Smith, whose Love Goes is at No.2 with 12,902 units sold. Streaming data for Sunday is yet to be counted.

At No.3, Cliff Richard has 10,900 sales for Music The Air That ...