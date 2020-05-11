The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and two of pop’s biggest hitters could be heading for No.1 with a new collaboration.
Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s Stuck With U has 17,033 sales for the week so far, and is at No.1 ahead of Drake’s Toosie Slide (15,646 sales). Doja Cat’s Say So (14,741 sales), DaBaby’s Rockstar (14,366 sales) snd The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights (13,408 sales) complete the Top 5.
Hayley Williams leads the way in the albums ...
