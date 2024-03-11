Your site will load in 16 seconds
Ariana Grande targets No.1 with Eternal Sunshine

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Mar 11th 2024 at 6:00PM

Ariana Grande is targeting No.1 with her new album, Eternal Sunshine, which has accumulated 18,885 sales so far this week. Although Sunday's streaming is yet to be counted, the record has 9,292 sales from its physical release, whilst streams account for 8,905 units and downloads account for 688. 

Judas Priest follow behind in second place with Invincible Shield (10,136 sales), whilst Bleachers’ self-titled album (5,484 sales) sits at No.3. Liam Gallagher and John Squire’s self-titled record (3,150 sales) and The ...

