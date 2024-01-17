Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Ariana Grande targets No.1 with Yes, And?

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Jan 17th 2024 at 6:00PM

Ariana Grande has jumped to No.1 this week with Yes, And?, which has accumulated 43,447 sales so far ahead of Noah Kahan’s Stick Season, which competes for the top spot at 42,761 sales. 

In third place sits Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor (34,358 sales), whilst Jack Harlow’s Lovin On Me (24,285 sales) and Teddy Swims’ Lose Control (19,225 sales) round off the Top 5. 

In the albums chart, D-Block Europe are leading the way with Rolling Stone, which has ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024