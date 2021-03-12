Arlo Parks bags two Top 10 tracks on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Arlo Parks has been making waves on the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart over the last few months and this week the singer makes her Top 10 comeback with hits Caroline rising to No.4, and Hope climbing to No.7.

In the Top 5, HVME’s Goosebumps (No.1), Nathan Evans’ Wellerman (No.2) and Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head (No.3) are non-movers, while Zoe Wees drops to No.5 with Girls Like Us.

Debuting on the chart this week is Sam Ryder with his new single Whirlwind at No.14, while Alba August fights her way back into the Top 20 with Lights at No.19.

