Arlo Parks bags two Top 10 tracks on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

March 12th 2021 at 12:00PM
Arlo Parks has been making waves on the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart over the last few months and this week the singer makes her Top 10 comeback with hits Caroline rising to No.4, and Hope climbing to No.7. 

In the Top 5, HVME’s Goosebumps (No.1), Nathan Evans’ Wellerman (No.2) and Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head (No.3) are non-movers, while Zoe Wees drops to No.5 with Girls Like Us.

Debuting on the chart this week is Sam Ryder with his new single Whirlwind at No.14, while Alba August fights her way back into the Top 20 with Lights at No.19. 

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 34 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 3 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 3 24 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
4 7 16 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
5 4 8 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
6 5 63 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
7 13 6 Arlo Parks Hope GB
8 10 45 Zoe Wees Control DE
9 8 7 Silk City feat. Ellie Goulding New Love GB
10 9 4 Sophie & The Giants Right Now GB
11 12 15 La Lana feat. Guy Arthur How Will I Know HR
12 11 18 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
13 6 11 ObskÃ¼r Bayside IE
14 0 1 Sam Ryder Whirlwind GB
15 17 7 Griff Black Hole GB
16 14 3 Alfie Templeman Everybody's Gonna Love Somebody GB
17 15 22 Holly Humberstone Falling Asleep At The Wheel GB
18 20 24 Romy Lifetime GB
19 21 7 Alba August Lights DK
20 16 22 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB
