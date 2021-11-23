Arlo Parks, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Mura Masa, Glass Animals & Paul McCartney land 2022 Grammy nods

UK artists have scored a series of Grammy nominations, for 2022 - although they have largely been shut out of the big four categories.

Ed Sheeran does land a nod for Bad Habits (along with co-writers Fred Gibson and Johnny McDaid) in the Song Of The Year category. It’s Sheeran’s only nomination, although the = album was not released in the eligibility period.

UK talent makes two appearances in the major Best New Artist category - both Arlo Parks and Glass Animals are in the running. Arlo Parks has a second nomination for Best Alternative Music Album for Collapsed In Sunbeams, winner of the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize.

Grammy regulars Coldplay earn a nod for Higher Power in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Paul McCartney is up for Best Rock Song (Find My Way) and Best Rock Album (McCartney III).

For Best Dance/Electronic Recording, James Blake (Before) is up against fellow UK artist Bonobo (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak).

Other UK nominees include Mura Masa (Best Remixed Recording), Jacob Collier (Best R&B song for co-writing SZA’s Good Days; Best Arrangement, Instrument and Vocals for The Christmas Song) and Steven Wilson (Best Immersive Album and Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package for The Future Bites).

Swedish superstars ABBA land their first ever Grammy nod - I Still Have Faith In You is up for Record Of The Year.

Jazz artist Jon Batiste leads this year with 11 nominations. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER follow with eight nominations each, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are on seven. Rodrigo is recognised in all of the big four categories - Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The year and Best New Artist.

The Grammys ceremony is on January 31, 2022.