Arlo Parks confirms debut album, drops new single

Arlo Parks has announced that her debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams, will be released on January 29.

Signed to Transgressive Records, Parks has enjoyed a successful year so far, including an appearance on the latest BBC Radio 1 Brit List, a Music Week cover alongside Moses Boyd and covers for the Evening Standard Magazine, NME and Dork Magazine. She also triumphed at the AIM Awards.

Parks said: "My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia - I want it to feel both universal and hyper-specific."

The new single Green Eyes has been released today (October 20)

Recent singles Hurt and Black Dog were both playlisted on BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6 Music A-lists.

Parks also features on the current Glass Animals single Tangerine and Fraser T Smith's track Strangers In The Night. Smith and Parks performed the song on Later… With Jools Holland.

She was recently asked by Phoebe Bridgers to accompany her for a Radio 1 Piano Session, where the pair performed a cover of Radiohead's Fake Plastic Trees. Other famous fans include Billie Eilish, Florence Welch, Michelle Obama, Angel Olsen and Wyclef Jean.

Parks has also been named an ambassador for the British mental health charity CALM.

