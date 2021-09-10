Arlo Parks earns two Top 20 hits in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Arlo Parks scores two hits in the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart this week following her success last night after winning the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize for her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams. From the award-winning album, Too Good hits No.13 and Caroline comes in at No.20.

There’s a shake up in the Top 5 this week as HVME disappears from the charts after his reign at No.1, which now sees Super-Hi take the top spot with Following The Sun. Rising to No.2 is Fred Again with Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing), Nathan Evans climbs to No.3 with Told You So, Wes Nelson remains at No.4 with Nice To Meet Ya and Shane Codd takes No.5 with Get Out My Head.

Debuting on the chart this week is Fred Again with Billie arriving at No.14, and the biggest movers are Surya Sen with Jessica at No.17 and Sam Ryder with July at No.19.

To view the complete Top 100, click here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry 1 2 44 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB 2 5 28 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB 3 6 11 Nathan Evans Told You So GB 4 4 18 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB 5 13 50 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE 6 3 29 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB 7 9 11 Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman Talk About GB 8 8 10 Frenetik feat. Jul Je Sais BE 9 7 9 Goodboys Bongo Cha Cha Cha GB 10 17 71 Zoe Wees Control DE 11 10 12 Wet Leg Chaise Longue GB 12 12 3 Cian Ducrot Chewing Gum IE 13 18 26 Arlo Parks Too Good GB 14 0 1 Fred Again.. Billie GB 15 14 5 Francis On My Mind Swimming Pools RO 16 11 3 Slopes Tears NO 17 27 2 Surya Sen Jessica GB 18 16 22 Mimi Webb Good Without GB 19 29 9 Sam Ryder July GB 20 28 42 Arlo Parks Caroline GB





