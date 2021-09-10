Arlo Parks earns two Top 20 hits in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Arlo Parks scores two hits in the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart this week following her success last night after winning the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize for her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams. From the award-winning album, Too Good hits No.13 and Caroline comes in at No.20.
There’s a shake up in the Top 5 this week as HVME disappears from the charts after his reign at No.1, which now sees Super-Hi take the top spot with Following The Sun. Rising to No.2 is Fred Again with Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing), Nathan Evans climbs to No.3 with Told You So, Wes Nelson remains at No.4 with Nice To Meet Ya and Shane Codd takes No.5 with Get Out My Head.
Debuting on the chart this week is Fred Again with Billie arriving at No.14, and the biggest movers are Surya Sen with Jessica at No.17 and Sam Ryder with July at No.19.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|2
|44
|SUPER-HI feat. Neeka
|Following The Sun
|GB
|2
|5
|28
|Fred Again..
|Marea (We've Lost Dancing)
|GB
|3
|6
|11
|Nathan Evans
|Told You So
|GB
|4
|4
|18
|Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane
|Nice To Meet Ya
|GB
|5
|13
|50
|Shane Codd
|Get Out My Head
|IE
|6
|3
|29
|Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted
|Wellerman
|GB
|7
|9
|11
|Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman
|Talk About
|GB
|8
|8
|10
|Frenetik feat. Jul
|Je Sais
|BE
|9
|7
|9
|Goodboys
|Bongo Cha Cha Cha
|GB
|10
|17
|71
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|11
|10
|12
|Wet Leg
|Chaise Longue
|GB
|12
|12
|3
|Cian Ducrot
|Chewing Gum
|IE
|13
|18
|26
|Arlo Parks
|Too Good
|GB
|14
|0
|1
|Fred Again..
|Billie
|GB
|15
|14
|5
|Francis On My Mind
|Swimming Pools
|RO
|16
|11
|3
|Slopes
|Tears
|NO
|17
|27
|2
|Surya Sen
|Jessica
|GB
|18
|16
|22
|Mimi Webb
|Good Without
|GB
|19
|29
|9
|Sam Ryder
|July
|GB
|20
|28
|42
|Arlo Parks
|Caroline
|GB