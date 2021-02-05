Arlo Parks lands four tracks in the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

On the day she charts with her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams, Arlo Parks has no less than four songs in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

The singer’s highest placing is Caroline, which is at No.7, one spot ahead of Green Eyes, which is in its 16 week on the list. Hope is a new entry at No.10, while Hurt – her longest-standing track at 24 weeks – is at No.19.

Elsewhere, HVME’s Goosebumps enjoys the view from the top for another week and Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head a non-mover at No.2. Midas The Jagaban’s Party With A Jagaban and Zoe Wees’ Control are also static at Nos 3 and 4 respectively, while Danish act Wees also has Girls Like Us at No.5.

Monet192’s Salty is a new entry at No.16, the week’s biggest mover is Teddy Failure’s Tissues, which jumps 64-18.

The full Top 100 is available here.