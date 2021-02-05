Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Arlo Parks lands four tracks in the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

February 5th 2021 at 12:00PM
Arlo Parks lands four tracks in the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

On the day she charts with her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams, Arlo Parks has no less than four songs in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

The singer’s highest placing is Caroline, which is at No.7, one spot ahead of Green Eyes, which is in its 16 week on the list. Hope is a new entry at No.10, while Hurt – her longest-standing track at 24 weeks – is at No.19.

Elsewhere, HVME’s Goosebumps enjoys the view from the top for another week and Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head a non-mover at No.2. Midas The Jagaban’s Party With A Jagaban and Zoe Wees’ Control are also static at Nos 3 and 4 respectively, while Danish act Wees also has Girls Like Us at No.5.

Monet192’s Salty is a new entry at No.16, the week’s biggest mover is Teddy Failure’s Tissues, which jumps 64-18.

The full Top 100 is available here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 29 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 19 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
3 3 3 Midas The Jagaban Party With A Jagaban GB
4 4 40 Zoe Wees Control DE
5 6 3 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
6 5 2 Silk City feat. Ellie Goulding New Love GB
7 10 11 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
8 9 16 Arlo Parks Green Eyes GB
9 14 2 Alba August Lights DK
10 0 1 Arlo Parks Hope GB
11 7 19 Romy Lifetime GB
12 29 144 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
13 20 13 Lokoy feat. Safario Both Eyes NO
14 12 17 Holly Humberstone Falling Asleep At The Wheel GB
15 32 58 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
16 0 1 Monet192 Salty CH
17 45 7 Holly Humberstone Vanilla GB
18 64 2 Teddy Failure Tissues SE
19 13 24 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
20 15 17 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB
author twitter FOLLOW Ben Homewood


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021