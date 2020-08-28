Arlo Parks' new single Hurt debuts in the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart

Recent Music Week cover star Arlo Parks has debuted at No.15 on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with brand new track Hurt. The track debuted as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World last week and is the follow-up to her hit Black Dog.

The Top 5 consists of non-movers; Nea’s Some Say at No.1, followed by Zoe Wees’ Control, Niko B’s Who’s That What’s That, S1mba’s Rover and Daði Freyr’s Think About Things.

Other debuts arrive from Aluna with Envious at No.17 and Mero with Perspektive at No.18. The highest climber this week sees Ilira’s track Easy move 83-10.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.