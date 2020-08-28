Arlo Parks' new single Hurt debuts in the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart

Your site will load in 16 seconds
August 28th 2020 at 12:00PM
Recent Music Week cover star Arlo Parks has debuted at No.15 on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with brand new track Hurt. The track debuted as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World last week and is the follow-up to her hit Black Dog.

The Top 5 consists of non-movers; Nea’s Some Say at No.1, followed by Zoe Wees’ Control, Niko B’s Who’s That What’s That, S1mba’s Rover and Daði Freyr’s Think About Things.

Other debuts arrive from Aluna with Envious at No.17 and Mero with Perspektive at No.18. The highest climber this week sees Ilira’s track Easy move 83-10.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 47 Nea Some Say SE
2 2 17 Zoe Wees Control DE
3 3 12 Niko B Who's That What's That GB
4 4 19 S1mba Rover GB
5 5 26 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
6 13 5 Alex Kapranos feat. Clara Luciani Summer Wine GB
7 7 21 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
8 37 14 AngÃ¨le Tu me regardes BE
9 6 20 220 Kid feat. Gracey Donâ€™t Need Love GB
10 83 2 Ilira Easy DE
11 9 8 Alfie Templeman Obvious Guy GB
12 31 8 Sault Wildfires GB
13 8 31 Victor Leksell Svag SE
14 16 12 Apache 207 Boot DE
15 0 1 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
16 15 5 Nathan Dawe feat. KSI Lighter GB
17 0 1 Aluna Envious GB
18 0 1 Mero Perspektive DE
19 41 6 Goldkimono To Tomorrow NL
20 50 16 Aluna Body Pump GB
