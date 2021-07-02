Arlo Parks re-enters the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 10

Since it first hit the chart 16 weeks ago, Arlo Parks’ track Too Good has gradually risen to the Top 10 peaking at No.6 in June. Last week saw the track drop down to No.21 but this week Too Good is heading back to the top as the biggest mover, climbing 13 spaces to No.8, and re-establishing itself in the Top 10.

In the Top 5; Nathan Evans’ Wellerman remains No.1, while Super-Hi’s Following The Sun hits No.2 knocking HVME’s Goosebumps down to No.3, Fred Again’s Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) holds on to No.4 for another week while Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head moves 9-5.

To view the complete Top 100, click here.


