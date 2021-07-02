Your site will load in 16 seconds
Arlo Parks re-enters the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 10

July 2nd 2021 at 12:00PM
Since it first hit the chart 16 weeks ago, Arlo Parks’ track Too Good has gradually risen to the Top 10 peaking at No.6 in June. Last week saw the track drop down to No.21 but this week Too Good is heading back to the top as the biggest mover, climbing 13 spaces to No.8, and re-establishing itself in the Top 10. 

In the Top 5; Nathan Evans’ Wellerman remains No.1, while Super-Hi’s Following The Sun hits No.2 knocking HVME’s Goosebumps down to No.3, Fred Again’s Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) holds on to No.4 for another week while Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head moves 9-5.

To view the complete Top 100, click here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 19 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
2 3 34 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
3 2 50 HVME Goosebumps ES
4 4 18 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
5 9 40 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
6 5 12 Mimi Webb Good Without GB
7 6 8 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
8 21 16 Arlo Parks Too Good GB
9 16 6 Holly Humberstone The Walls Are Way Too Thin GB
10 8 23 Griff Black Hole GB
11 13 5 Zoe Wees Hold Me Like You Used To DE
12 15 4 Pa Salieu feat. Slowthai Glidin GB
13 10 24 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
14 12 61 Zoe Wees Control DE
15 14 5 Griff One Foot In Front Of The Other GB
16 7 79 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
17 17 12 Origin8a & Propa feat. Benny Page Harmony GB
18 22 12 Friedberg Yeah AT
19 11 9 Everyone You Know Higher GB
20 20 13 Russ Millions feat. Tion Wayne Body GB

 

 

