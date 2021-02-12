Arlo Parks scores three hits in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

South London singer and poet Arlo Parks is enjoying another bumper week in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart. Still riding the wave of her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams, the singer has Hope (No.7), Caroline (No.8) and Green Eyes (No.16) in the Top 20 this week. The newest of those, Hope, is in its second week in the chart and is slowly climbing the Top 10 with its soulful R&B beat.

In the Top 5; HVME remains at No.1 with Goosebumps, Shane Codd holds No.2 with Get Out My Head, Zoe Wees climbs to No.5 with Girls Like Us, Midas The Jagaban drops to No.4 with Party With A Jagaban and Zoe Wees reappears at No.5 with Control.

There are no new debuts on the chart this week, but Obskür with Bayside (61-9) and La Lana feat. Guy Arthur with How Will I Know (63-12) are the two highest movers.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.