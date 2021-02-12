Your site will load in 16 seconds
Arlo Parks scores three hits in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

February 12th 2021 at 12:00PM
South London singer and poet Arlo Parks is enjoying another bumper week in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart. Still riding the wave of her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams, the singer has Hope (No.7), Caroline (No.8) and Green Eyes (No.16) in the Top 20 this week. The newest of those, Hope, is in its second week in the chart and is slowly climbing the Top 10 with its soulful R&B beat.

In the Top 5; HVME remains at No.1 with Goosebumps, Shane Codd holds No.2 with Get Out My Head, Zoe Wees climbs to No.5 with Girls Like Us, Midas The Jagaban drops to No.4 with Party With A Jagaban and Zoe Wees reappears at No.5 with Control.

There are no new debuts on the chart this week, but Obskür with Bayside (61-9) and La Lana feat. Guy Arthur with How Will I Know (63-12) are the two highest movers.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 30 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 20 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
3 5 4 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
4 3 4 Midas The Jagaban Party With A Jagaban GB
5 4 41 Zoe Wees Control DE
6 15 59 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
7 10 2 Arlo Parks Hope GB
8 7 12 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
9 61 7 Obskür Bayside IE
10 6 3 Silk City feat. Ellie Goulding New Love GB
11 11 20 Romy Lifetime GB
12 63 11 La Lana feat. Guy Arthur How Will I Know HR
13 14 18 Holly Humberstone Falling Asleep At The Wheel GB
14 9 3 Alba August Lights DK
15 38 3 Griff Black Hole GB
16 8 17 Arlo Parks Green Eyes GB
17 39 21 Oliver Malcolm The Machine SE
18 21 14 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
19 0 3 Lous & The Yakuza Dans la hess BE
20 59 12 Enny feat. Amia Brave Peng Black Girls GB
