Arlo Parks scores three Top 20 tracks in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

April 23rd 2021 at 12:00PM
Re-entering the chart by storm this week is singer-songwriter and poet Arlo Parks. After Hurt and Green Eyes dropped out of the Top 20 the tracks are back rising 34-17 and 42-19 respectively, while Caroline comes in at No.18 giving Parks’ a strong three-track hold on the chart. 

In the Top 5: HVME’s track Goosebumps (No.1), Nathan Evans’ TikTok sea shanty Wellerman (No.2) and Griff’s song Black Hole (No.5) remain non-movers; Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head rises to No.3 while Zoe Wees’ Girls Like Us drops to No.4.

There are no new debuts on the chart this week however the biggest mover comes from Santos feat. Samra for their track Leere Hande, moving 46-16.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 40 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 9 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 4 30 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
4 3 14 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
5 5 13 Griff Black Hole GB
6 6 8 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
7 7 69 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
8 11 2 Friedberg Yeah AT
9 10 3 Jan-Marten Block Never Not Try DE
10 9 51 Zoe Wees Control DE
11 13 8 NewDad Slowly IE
12 23 2 Alba August Killing Time DK
13 17 7 Sam Ryder Whirlwind GB
14 15 5 Musti feat. Gabifuego Fuego NO
15 20 2 Origin8a & Propa feat. Benny Page Harmony GB
16 46 2 Santos feat. Samra Leere HÃ¤nde DE
17 34 35 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
18 8 22 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
19 42 27 Arlo Parks Green Eyes GB
20 18 13 Silk City feat. Ellie Goulding New Love GB
