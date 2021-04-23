Arlo Parks scores three Top 20 tracks in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Re-entering the chart by storm this week is singer-songwriter and poet Arlo Parks. After Hurt and Green Eyes dropped out of the Top 20 the tracks are back rising 34-17 and 42-19 respectively, while Caroline comes in at No.18 giving Parks’ a strong three-track hold on the chart.

In the Top 5: HVME’s track Goosebumps (No.1), Nathan Evans’ TikTok sea shanty Wellerman (No.2) and Griff’s song Black Hole (No.5) remain non-movers; Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head rises to No.3 while Zoe Wees’ Girls Like Us drops to No.4.

There are no new debuts on the chart this week however the biggest mover comes from Santos feat. Samra for their track Leere Hande, moving 46-16.

View the complete Top 100 here.