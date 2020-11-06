Your site will load in 16 seconds
Arlo Parks scores two Top 10s in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

November 6th 2020 at 12:00PM
South London singer and poet Arlo Parks has made her mark on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart this week with two Top 10 tracks. Her highest entry sees Hurt climb to No.4, while latest single Green Eyes rises 14-8.

Elsewhere in the Top 5, Romy’s Lifetime remains No.1, Zoe Wees’ Control holds the No.2 spot, HVME’s Goosebumps remains No.2 and NewDad takes No.5 with Blue.

Albertine Sarges is the highest mover this week with track Free Today, rising 45-14.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 6 Romy Lifetime GB
2 2 27 Zoe Wees Control DE
3 3 16 HVME Goosebumps ES
4 5 11 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
5 7 8 NewDad Blue IE
6 4 3 Inhaler When It Breaks IE
7 11 4 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB
8 14 3 Arlo Parks Green Eyes GB
9 9 31 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
10 37 3 Green Montana feat. Booba Tout GÃ¢cher BE
11 31 131 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
12 17 6 Sinead O Brien Most Modern Painting IE
13 10 7 Sault Free GB
14 45 3 Albertine Sarges Free Today DE
15 24 11 Goldband Ja Ja Nee Nee NL
16 29 8 OIEE feat. Neon Drown HU
17 6 9 Lous & The Yakuza feat. Hamza Laisse Moi BE
18 15 13 Mickey Wrap It Up AT
19 41 6 Octavian feat. Skepta Papi Chulo GB
20 16 41 Victor Leksell Svag SE
