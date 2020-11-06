Arlo Parks scores two Top 10s in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

South London singer and poet Arlo Parks has made her mark on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart this week with two Top 10 tracks. Her highest entry sees Hurt climb to No.4, while latest single Green Eyes rises 14-8.

Elsewhere in the Top 5, Romy’s Lifetime remains No.1, Zoe Wees’ Control holds the No.2 spot, HVME’s Goosebumps remains No.2 and NewDad takes No.5 with Blue.

Albertine Sarges is the highest mover this week with track Free Today, rising 45-14.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.