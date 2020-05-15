Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Arlo Parks soars into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart top 20

May 15th 2020 at 12:00PM
Arlo Parks soars into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart top 20

Arlo Parks is making strides in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

The Transgressive signing was gearing up for her biggest year yet with coverage in various tips lists and a support slot for Hayley Williams’ US tour before coronavirus struck. But Parks isn’t letting that stop her. Scoring Annie Mac’s tune of the week with brand new single Black Dog, Parks has shot up the chart 59-19 since last week.

Elsewhere, Kim Petras enters the top 20 again as the new entry this week with Malbu, debuting at No.13 after Remind Me spent six weeks in the chart. Silk City and Dua Lipa re-enter the Top 20 this week with Electricity for the its 87th week in the Top 100.

Tom Gregory's Fingertips and Nea's Some Say continue in the Top 2, followed by Victor Leksell's Svag, Mathea's Wolt Dit Nur Sagen and Gregory's Small Steps.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 18 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
2 2 32 Nea Some Say SE
3 4 16 Victor Leksell Svag SE
4 6 10 Mathea Wollt dir nur sagen AT
5 8 46 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
6 7 10 Millie Turner Jungle GB
7 9 16 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT
8 11 11 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
9 5 3 Yungblud Weird! GB
10 10 16 Ilira Royalty DE
11 18 6 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
12 16 9 Anna Bando IT
13 0 1 Kim Petras Malibu DE
14 12 106 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
15 25 87 Silk City feat. Dua Lipa Electricity GB
16 15 8 Handsome Habibi feat. Yung Baby Tate Don't Waste My Time GB
17 3 124 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
18 14 2 Zoe Wees Control DE
19 59 2 Arlo Parks Black Dog GB
20 23 6 Emma Steinbakken Let's Blow Our Feelings Up With Dynamite NO
author twitter FOLLOW Sarah Thomas


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020