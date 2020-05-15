Arlo Parks soars into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart top 20

Arlo Parks is making strides in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

The Transgressive signing was gearing up for her biggest year yet with coverage in various tips lists and a support slot for Hayley Williams’ US tour before coronavirus struck. But Parks isn’t letting that stop her. Scoring Annie Mac’s tune of the week with brand new single Black Dog, Parks has shot up the chart 59-19 since last week.

Elsewhere, Kim Petras enters the top 20 again as the new entry this week with Malbu, debuting at No.13 after Remind Me spent six weeks in the chart. Silk City and Dua Lipa re-enter the Top 20 this week with Electricity for the its 87th week in the Top 100.

Tom Gregory's Fingertips and Nea's Some Say continue in the Top 2, followed by Victor Leksell's Svag, Mathea's Wolt Dit Nur Sagen and Gregory's Small Steps.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.