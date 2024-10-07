As PPL Momentum Music Fund opens, former recipient Lusaint signs to PRO for global royalties

Music licensing company PPL has signed Manchester-based Lusaint for the collection of her international neighbouring rights royalties.

The signing of the PPL Momentum Music-funded artist follows the recent release of her debut EP, Self Sabotage, via Perfect Havoc/Heavenly Fire in partnership with The Orchard. It has so far generated more than 10 million streams globally.

The latest round of the PPL Momentum Music Fund, administered by PRS Foundation, opens today (October 7) and artists can apply here.

Lusaint’s mandate with the performance rights organisation (PRO) follows the recent agreement with BRITs Rising Star winners The Last Dinner Party. They join a line-up of emerging talent, including FLO, Ice Spice and Kenya Grace, who have selected PPL for international collections.

Lusaint has earned media support from Jack Saunders, Sian Eleri, Mollie King, Maia Beth, Victoria Jane and Clara Amfo on BBC Radio 1, as well as being championed in her hometown by BBC Introducing Manchester. Elton John has aired Lusaint’s single Sweet Tooth on his Rocket Hour show on Apple Music.

Overseas, the pop-soul singer-songwriter Lusaint has been gaining further support, reaching airwaves in France across a multitude of stations such as Radio Nova, RTL, Europe 2 and Europe 1, and Italy where Lusaint hit the Top 40 in the national airplay chart with Fool For You.

In terms of touring, Lusaint has appeared at festivals such as Boardmasters, The Great Escape, Metronome Festival and Neighbourhood Festival in Manchester.

On signing with PPL, Lusaint said: “I am so thankful and excited to be working with PPL, their support for my project has been incredible, especially with the PPL Momentum Music Fund grant earlier this year which is currently helping me for my next EP.”

Kate Reilly. PPL’s chief membership and people officer, said: "Supporting emerging artists through the PPL Momentum Music Fund is an essential part of what we do at PPL. We’re happy to have supported Luisant in recording her EP and look forward to building our relationship. With our extensive experience and expertise in licensing and collecting royalties for a range of uses of recorded music in the UK and internationally, we are well equipped to guide new artists and their teams on the management of their recorded music rights, allowing them to concentrate on making and promoting their music. It’s all part of our commitment at PPL to fostering talent, providing foundational support for an artist’s growth and development, and working to ensure they receive fair compensation when their music is played publicly."

PPL licenses the use of recorded music in the UK when it is played in public or broadcast on the radio or TV and collects neighbouring rights royalties on behalf of performers and recording rights-holders worldwide.