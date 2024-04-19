As The Tortured Poets Department drops, here's all Taylor Swift's albums ranked by sales

Taylor Swift has released her highly-anticipated 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, across four versions (each featuring a different bonus track and cover art) via Republic/EMI.

Swift announced the release of the record at this year’s Grammy Awards, where she took home Best Pop Vocal Album and Album Of The Year for her 10th studio album, Midnights, which came out on October 21, 2022. The day before its release, The Tortured Poets Department also became the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history.

The record follows the latest instalment in Swift's re-recorded albums, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which was released on October 27 last year and scored Swift her 11th No.1 album, with first week sales of 184,965 copies – the highest weekly sale of any album since the release of Midnights, which sold 204,501 copies in its first week almost exactly a year prior.

The Tortured Poets Department also arrives amidst the Swift's Eras world tour, and in the May edition of Music Week, we look at how the global superstar is at the centre of the superfan phenomenon.

All Taylor Swift’s previous OCC total album sales are below: