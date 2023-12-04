Your site will load in 16 seconds
Ateez target No.1 in the albums chart

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Dec 4th 2023 at 5:45PM

Ateez have entered the albums chart this week at No.1 with The World Ep.Fin: Will, which has accumulated 11,891 sales so far. Although Sunday’s streaming is yet to be counted, the record is boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 11,436 units, whilst streaming accounts for 337 units and downloads account for 118. 

Meanwhile, Peter Gabriel’s I/O (Bright-Side Mix) sits at No.2 with 10,336 sales, whilst Michael Bublé’s Christmas (5,844 sales), Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (4,526 ...

