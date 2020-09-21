The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and there could be new No.1s in both the singles and albums charts.

Ava Max's debut LP Heaven & Hell (4,946 sales) leads Live At The Roundhouse by Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets (4,922 sales) by just 24 copies in the latter. Yusuf Cat Stevens' Tea For The Tillerman 2 (4,148 sales) and RTJ4 (4,011 sales) by Run The Jewels are close behind at No.3 and No.4, respectively, with Potter Payper's Training ...