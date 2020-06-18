AWAL and Little Simz renew partnership for upcoming album

AWAL has announced today that it has renewed its partnership with British rapper, songwriter and actor Little Simz (Simbi Ajikawo).

The deal will cover global marketing and promotion, digital and physical distribution, campaign coordination, A&R support, sync licensing, and brand partnerships as Little Simz prepares to release her upcoming album due for release next year.

Little Simz hit success with her previous album Grey Area via her own record label, Age 101, through AWAL and has been nominated across the Mercury, AIM and BET Awards.

This year Little Simz picked up Best British Album at the NME Awards and Best Vocal Performance at the Q Awards in 2019.

President of AWAL, Paul Hitchman said: “Simbi is a multi-talented creative force – rapper, songwriter, performer, producer and actor – and as an artist with a singular vision for her career, she is a perfect artist for the AWAL model.

“It has been hugely rewarding for the AWAL team to be involved in her growth as an artist over the last few years, and we firmly believe that she is now poised to break through to global success. We look forward to working with Simbi and her team to make that success a reality."

Robert Swerdlow of Starwood Management and manager of Little Simz stated: "Renewing her relationship with AWAL felt like the natural move for Little Simz. She is a true independent artist, and has her own creative vision in every aspect of her career.

“The team at AWAL completely understand this way forward and we feel very positive about keeping a winning partnership."

Little Simz has recently released a brand new EP titled Drop 6, which is due to feature in season two of Netflix’s Top Boy in which she stars.