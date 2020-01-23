AWAL signs global deal with Mxmtoon

AWAL has signed a global deal with singer, songwriter and producer Mxmtoon.

The AWAL Recordings deal offers Mxmtoon (aka Maia) a full range of services, including global marketing, campaign coordination, A&R and global distribution.

It follows a publishing deal with Kobalt for the Californian pop artist, who features in our On The Radar section in the latest issue of Music Week.

Lonny Olinick, AWAL CEO, said: “Mxmtoon embodies all of the attributes we look for in an artist - she is a groundbreaking songwriter that creatively demands the attention of both fans and the industry at large. She’s at the precipice of global stardom and the music industry has taken notice. It’s not lost on us that she could have had any deal she wanted and we’re incredibly proud she’s chosen to continue her career with AWAL.”

Ron Cerrito, AWAL president, North America, said: “Mxmtoon has distinguished herself as a creative force to take note of. She is a true, modern day storyteller who has built a deep connection with her fanbase. You can't help but be impressed by the strong vision for who she is and the creative drive that inspires her lyrics, music and artwork. We are proud to support her and work with her dedicated team on upcoming projects as she embarks on the next phase of her career.”

Mxmtoon added: “Super excited to be working with AWAL in my next chapter as an artist! I believe that the company has a strong grasp on how to accomplish an artist's dreams without sacrificing creative vision along the way.”