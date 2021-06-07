AWAL signs rising R&B act Tora-i

AWAL has signed a new worldwide deal with Tora-i, offering the emerging R&B artist its full range of services.

Real name Tora Lambie, Tora-i, is a 21-year old East Londoner influenced by Mariah Carey, Outkast and more. She released debut EP Cavalierlast yearand has enjoyed support from a range of platforms including No Signal, Complex and more.

Tora-i has a new single, Serial, out now and will play All Points East Festival in August 2021.

AWAL president Paul Hitchman said: "AWAL is increasingly the partner of choice for breakthrough artists with important things to say. Tora-i is a supremely talented and inspirational artist who has huge potential and a unique creative vision. We believe there is no limit to what she can achieve in partnership with AWAL."

Eve Fairley-Chickwe, AWAL senior A&R manager, added: “Tora-i is an incredible artist, and a true creative across every aspect of her music and visuals. It's been amazing to see Tora-i steadily gain traction as an independent artist and start to build an audience here in the UK as well as in the United States. With her new music we are set to see her further evolve in her sound and style."

Pierre Bost, owner of Out Deh Management, commented: "From the release of her debut project Cavalier to now, Tora-i has built an impressive audience and AWAL is the perfect home for her to be empowered as a creative independent artist as well as continue to build globally."