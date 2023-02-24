Bad Bunny wins IFPI's Global Album Award for 2022

IFPI has revealed that Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti is the winner of its Global Album Award for 2022.

Bad Bunny is the first Latin American artist to win an IFPI Global Chart Award.

Un Verano Sin Ti, the fifth album from the Puerto Rican rapper and singer, was released in May 2022. The 23-track album went on to spend 13 weeks at No.1 in the US. It became the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for Album Of The Year at the Grammy Awards.

The artist generated over 18.5 billion streams on Spotify alone in 2022, landing him the title of the DSP’s top artist for the third year in a row. He was the first artist ever to achieve the streaming feat.

Elsewhere in the Global Albums Chart, Taylor Swift, (IFPI’s Global Recording Artist Of The Year 2022) was at No.2 with Midnights.

Following his win for the IFPI Global Single of the Year Award 2022 (As It Was), Harry Styles made No.3 in the Global Albums Chart with Harry’s House.

Both Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour (No.9) and Ed Sheeran’s = (No.10) spent a second year in the Top 10 of the chart produced by IFPI, the organisation that represents the global recording industry.

BTS led amongst eight albums from South Korean acts to feature in the Top 20, with Proof at No.4.

Frances Moore, chief executive, IFPI, said: “We are incredibly excited to award Bad Bunny, the first Latin American artist to win an IFPI Global Award, with the Album of the Year Award. His unique sound, encapsulated in his award-winning album Un Verano Sin Ti, has captured the world’s attention on a remarkable scale over the last 12 months.

“This year’s Global Albums Chart bears testament to the incredible partnerships that exist between artists and record labels. These partnerships nurture and support artists while they write and record their music before going on to promote albums on a global level, achieving extraordinary amounts of success around the world.”