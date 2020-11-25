The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Michael Ball & Alfie Boe have extended their lead in the race for this week's albums No.1.

The duo's festive LP Together At Christmas is more than 10,000 sales clear at the summit and is currently outselling BTS' Be by 27,642 sales to 17,256. Ball & Boe's position is heavily based on physical sales (26,664 to 10,959), with BTS leading on downloads (2,850 to 886) and sales-equivalent streams (3,447 to 92). ...