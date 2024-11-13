Band Aid Ultimate Mix featuring three different eras to mark 40th anniversary of charity single

A Band Aid compilation, brand new 2024 Ultimate Mix and accompanying video release are set to mark 40 years of the charity single.

Bob Geldof, Midge Ure and Trevor Horn have masterminded the new Band Aid release.

The latest incarnation of Do They Know It’s Christmas? is set to be premiered simultaneously across UK breakfast radio on November 25, the 40th anniversary of the recording of the original song. It will be available to stream on all digital platforms.

Do They Know It’s Christmas? – 2024 Ultimate Mix is available to pre-order physically on the Band Aid Compilation 1CD and 12-inch Vinyl and will be released on November 29. A download will also be available for purchase.

Do They Know It’s Christmas? was recorded on three separate occasions – Band Aid (1984), Band Aid 20 (2004) and Band Aid 30 (2014).

Producer Trevor Horn has taken all of these recordings and blended all the voices into one seamless whole for the Ultimate Mix. As a result, listeners can hear a young Sting sing alongside a young Ed Sheeran, a young Boy George with a young Sam Smith, and a young George Michael beside a young Harry Styles.

The combined version also features the young Bono with an older Bono, Chris Martin with Guy Garvey, the Sugababes and Bananarama, Seal and Sinead O’Connor, Rita Ora and Robbie Williams, Kool And The Gang and Underworld.

The voices will appear alongside a combined Band Aid houseband of Paul McCartney, Sting, John Taylor (bass), Phil Collins, Roger Taylor, Danny Goffey (drums), Thom Yorke (piano), Paul Weller, Damon Albarn, Midge Ure, Johnny Greenwood, Gary Kemp and Justin Hawkins (guitar).

Director Oliver Murray has visualised Trevor Horn’s painstaking creation on video. Murray came to prominence last year when he directed the short film that accompanied The Beatles on their No.1 single Now And Then.

The new Band Aid video will be unveiled on November 25, with broadcast details to be announced in the coming days.