BAPAM recruits Remi Harris to board of trustees

The British Association for Performing Arts Medicine (BAPAM) has recruited Remi Harris MBE and Equity’s assistant general secretary Adam Adnyana to its board of trustees.

They will provide strategic advice and guidance as the charity continues its 40-year-old journey as the largest provider of clinical services to the UK’s performing arts sector, offering physical and mental health support for performers of all kinds as well as those working behind the scenes.

Remi Harris is an experienced leadership trainer and coach from London, working globally with professionals and creators in the music industry, as well as consulting with music and culture businesses on strategies to develop their people. She is also co-founder of the Music Leaders Network, the leadership development programme for women in music.

Harris was formerly general manager of AIM, director of operations at UK Music, and chair of the Alliance for Diversity in Music and Media. She was a trustee of Small Green Shoots and the George Padmore Institute, and co-founder of the Young Guns Network for young professionals in music. She was awarded an MBE for services to the Music Industry in 2016 and was inducted to the Music Week Women in Music Roll of Honour in 2019.

Adam Adnyana is Assistant General Secretary at Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union. He holds an MA in Employee Relations from Newcastle University and has previously worked for trade unions in the public services and finance sectors in the UK and Australia.

I'm looking forward to joining as a trustee and helping BAPAM raise much-needed funds and awareness to continue their invaluable work Remi Harris

Remi Harris said: “BAPAM is a real lifeline: a fee-free medical service specifically for performers. I've referred musicians to BAPAM myself in the past and seen the positive difference it's made to their physical and mental health to have timely and high quality care from qualified doctors and therapists who understand the nuanced injuries and conditions the performing community can face. I'm looking forward to joining as a trustee and helping BAPAM raise much-needed funds and awareness to continue their invaluable work.”

Adam Adnyana said: “The health of our industry is fundamentally built on the health of our performers. BAPAM is crucial in ensuring this is looked after, providing invaluable support to so many of our Equity members over the years. I look forward to working with the BAPAM team to ensure that even more performers across the country have access to clinical support to maintain their careers.”

BAPAM CEO Claire Cordeaux added: “Our 40th anniversary has offered us a chance to look back at BAPAM’s achievements, but more importantly look to the future as we aim to help more performers and professionals in the performing arts. With their years of experience working with and representing performers, Remi and Adam understand their needs and are perfectly placed to help us in this journey, adding to the wealth of expertise on our board.”

BAPAM’s patient numbers have quadrupled in the last decade, reaching 2,850 in 2023.