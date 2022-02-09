The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Bastille have extended their lead in the albums chart.

The band's fourth album, Give Me The Future has 16,263 sales for the week so far, with a significant number of those coming from physical (14,183 sales). Streams account for 1,235 units of its tally so far, with 845 sales coming via download. The Divine Comedy's Best Of album holds at No.2 (7,266 sales), and Black Country, New Road's Ants From ...