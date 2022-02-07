It's a clean sweep of new albums in the Top 5, but Give Me The Future by Bastille (pictured) leads the way.

The band's fourth album has shot to the top of the albums chart, with 13,639 sales since its release on Friday, an impressive 12,214 of that figure being made up by physical. The Divine Comedy's Best Of album is in at No.2, though trailing some way behind Bastille, with 6,435 sales. The new release Ants From Up There from alt-rockers Black Country, ...