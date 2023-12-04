BBC Radio 1's Sound Of 2024 longlist revealed

The longlist for BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2024 has been revealed.

The Sound Of… poll tips 10 new artists for success in the year ahead.

This year’s longlist has been chosen by a panel of more than 140 industry experts and artists, including Olivia Rodrigo, Declan McKenna, Chase & Status, Mahalia and more.

The BBC Radio 1 Sound Of 2024 acts are:

• Ayra Starr

• Caity Baser

• CMAT

• Elmiene

• Kenya Grace

• The Last Dinner Party

• Olivia Dean

• Peggy Gou

• Sekou

• Tyla

Caity Baser, The Last Dinner Party and Sekou have already been nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award for 2024.

FLO were crowned BBC Sound Of… winners for 2023 ahead of a longlist featuring the likes of Fred Again.., Asake, Dylan and Cat Burns. FLO also won the BRITs Rising Star Award a year ago.

Artists named on the list over the years include Stormzy, Adele, Lady Gaga, Dizzee Rascal, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi.

The countdown of the Top 5 will kick off across Radio 1 on Monday, January 1, 2024. The winner will be revealed on Friday 5 January 2024 on Radio 1.

2024 promises to be a great year for new music! Chris Price

Radio 1 will also host a special event, BBC Radio 1 Sound of 2024 Live, at Maida Vale on Monday, January 8 with performances from artists on the longlist.

Chris Price, head of music for Radio 1, said: “With so many female artists on the Sound Of… list this year, I’m really encouraged about the next generation of festival headliners. The list is as diverse as ever, reflecting the genre-agnostic nature of BBC Radio 1, which has supported every single one of the acts on the longlist. 2024 promises to be a great year for new music!”

The list was compiled using recommendations from 149 music experts, including artists, DJs, radio and TV producers, journalists, streaming experts and festival bookers. All were asked to name their favourite three new acts, who could be performers from any country and any musical genre, whether or not they are signed.

The criteria states that an act cannot have been the lead artist on a UK No.1 or No.2 album, or more than two UK Top 10 singles before October 12, 2023. They also must not already be widely known by the UK general public, for instance a successful artist pursuing a solo career, or have appeared on the Sound Of… list before.