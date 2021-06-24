BBC's Bob Shennan to be new chair of Help Musicians

BBC Group managing director Bob Shennan has been named as the next chair of Help Musicians.

The charity has also announced Judah Armani, Cliff Fluet, Silvia Montello and Stephen Swift will join as new trustees.

“The last twelve months have shown just how important and essential the work of Help Musicians really is for the wellbeing of the musical creative community," explained Shennan (pictured). "I feel honoured to have been asked to chair this vital charity in its next exciting chapter.”

Current chair, Graham Sheffield, is set to step down in April 2022 after eight years in the role.

“I am delighted to welcome Bob, as well as four outstanding new trustees onto our Board," he said.

"Bob will join as Chair-Elect, taking over from me at the next AGM in April 2022. I know that Bob’s love of music, experience of music, and connections through music will serve the charity excellently in the next phase of its development. It will be a pleasure working with him during my last year as Chair and I wish him and our new trustees a productive and inspiring tenure on the Board. Help Musicians is a truly great national charity, and I have been proud to serve as its leader over the last eight years, during times of both huge expansion and exceptional challenge.”

All the appointees will take up their roles in Help Musicians' centenary year and follow its delivery of £14.7m of financial hardship funding to over 19,000 musicians during the Covid-19 pandemic, its largest ever support effort.

Earlier this year, Help Musicians confirmed plans to expand its Music Minds Matter service.