Beabadoobee could be on the way to her first ever No.1 album this week with This Is How Tomorrow Moves, which has accumulated 11,714 sales so far. The record is boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 10,566 units, whilst streams make up 1,062 sales and downloads make up 86.

In second place, Will Young’s Light It Up has 5,870 sales, whilst Chappell Roan sits at No.3 with The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess (3,594 ...