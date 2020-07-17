Beabadoobee is YouTube Music's first Artist On The Rise for 2020

YouTube Music has named Beabadoobee as the first Artist On The Rise for 2020 in the UK.

The announcement coincides with the release of Beabadoobee’s new single Care this week. It is the first track from her forthcoming debut album, Fake It Flowers.

Born in the Philippines and raised in London, 20-year-old Bea Kristi began recording music as Beabadoobee in 2017, before signing to Dirty Hit. She earned a nomination for the BRITs 2020 Rising Star Award.

Beabadoobee has over 23 million views and 324,000 subscribers on YouTube. Her biggest video to date is Coffee with over 2.1m views.

Artist on the Rise alumni include Mabel, Aitch, Freya Ridings and Mahalia. The programme shines a light on rising talent across all genres, by giving fans around the world exclusive access to the journey each artist has taken so far, exploring their inspirations and hopes for the future.

YouTube Music has been a longtime supporter of Beabadoobee. In 2019, she was part of The Foundry, YouTube’s international emerging artist development program, and also featured in YouTube Music’s Ones To Watch 2020 list.

Dan Chalmers, director of Music YouTube EMEA, said: “Beabadoobee is a phenomenal talent and voice of a generation. Having already been part of The Foundry initiative and having featured on our Ones To Watch 2020 list, Beabadoobee was a natural choice for our first Artist on the Rise of 2020. She is an immense talent who continues to surprise and delight us. It has been a pleasure to have provided the platform for her to develop her distinctive DIY vision and inimitable aesthetic – one that is connecting with fans on a truly global scale.”