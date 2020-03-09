Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Bee Gees Barry Gibb signs global deal with CAA

March 9th 2020 at 4:31PM
Bee Gees Barry Gibb signs global deal with CAA

Sir Barry Gibb has signed a worldwide deal with Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

The Bee Gees co-founder and songwriter will be represented in all areas by the agency.

Gibb's career spans over 60 years, and has seen him win nine Grammy Awards and two Golden Globe Award nominations, while he is one of the few performers to have scored a No.1 in five consecutive decades.

Along with his work with the Bee Gees, including several notable soundtracks alongside the band's studio albums, and solo work, Gibb has also written hits for Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross and Olivia Newton-John among others.

Last year, CAA announced that they had resigned The Spice Girls in a worldwide deal following their stadium tour.



For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020