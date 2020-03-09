Bee Gees Barry Gibb signs global deal with CAA

Sir Barry Gibb has signed a worldwide deal with Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

The Bee Gees co-founder and songwriter will be represented in all areas by the agency.

Gibb's career spans over 60 years, and has seen him win nine Grammy Awards and two Golden Globe Award nominations, while he is one of the few performers to have scored a No.1 in five consecutive decades.

Along with his work with the Bee Gees, including several notable soundtracks alongside the band's studio albums, and solo work, Gibb has also written hits for Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross and Olivia Newton-John among others.

