Bee Gees legend Barry Gibb targets first No.1 solo album

Barry Gibb is on track for his first No.1 album as a solo artist, according to the Official Charts Company.

Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook (Vol 1) is currently No.1 in the Midweeks.

Released by EMI, the album is currently on 8,216 sales, more than 2,500 ahead of Passenger’s Songs For The Drunk And Broken Hearted (Cooking Vinyl) at No.2.

The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook (Vol 1) is a collection of country reinterpretations of classic Bee Gees hits. The album features collaborations with artists including Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss, Keith Urban, Olivia Newton-John and Brandi Carlile.

High-profile promotion for the record included an appearance on BBC One’s The One show.

Barry Gibb’s highest-charting album as a solo artist was 2016’s In The Now (Columbia), which peaked at No.3. It has sales to date of 49,287.

As a member of the Bee Gees, Gibb had five UK No.1 singles and 16 UK Top 10 albums.