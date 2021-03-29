Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Ben Howard eyes a No.1 finish for Collections From The Whiteout

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Monday, Mar 29th 2021 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Ben Howard is the new leader at the top of the albums chart.

Collections From The Whiteout is the leader with 12,192 sales, with 11,037 from physical. Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia rises 4-2 on 4,544 sales, just ahead of Evanescence’s The Bitter Truth (4,516 sales). Justin Bieber’s Justice (4,255 sales) is at No.4 and Smith/Kotzen’s self-titled LP is a new entry at No.5.

In the singles chart, Nathan Evans’ Wellerman ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021