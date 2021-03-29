The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Ben Howard is the new leader at the top of the albums chart.

Collections From The Whiteout is the leader with 12,192 sales, with 11,037 from physical. Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia rises 4-2 on 4,544 sales, just ahead of Evanescence’s The Bitter Truth (4,516 sales). Justin Bieber’s Justice (4,255 sales) is at No.4 and Smith/Kotzen’s self-titled LP is a new entry at No.5.

In the singles chart, Nathan Evans’ Wellerman ...