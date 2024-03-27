Benson Boone is targeting No.1 in the singles chart again this week with Beautiful Things, which has accumulated 34,842 sales so far.

Teddy Swims sits at No.2 with Lose Control (30,934 sales), whilst Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ‘Em (28,993 sales) and Ariana Grande’s We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) (27,293 sales) follow behind. Djo’s End of Beginning rounds off the Top 5.

Meanwhile, Elbow continue to lead the albums chart with Audio Vertigo, which has accumulated 14,950 sales so ...