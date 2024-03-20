Benson Boone could be on the way to No.1 in the singles chart this week with Beautiful Things, which has accumulated 33,263 sales so far.

Beyoncé sits at No.2 with Texas Hold ‘Em (30,883 sales) ahead of Ariana Grande’s We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) (30,546 sales), whilst Teddy Swims’ Lose Control (29,219 sales) and Djo’s End Of Beginning (26,336 sales) round off the Top 5.

In the albums chart, Grande continues to lead the way with Eternal ...