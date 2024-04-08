Your site will load in 16 seconds
Benson Boone targets No.1 with Beautiful Things

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Apr 8th 2024 at 5:45PM

Benson Boone is leading the way in the singles chart this week with Beautiful Things, which has accumulated 19,295 sales so far. 

Hozier is sitting at No.2 with Too Sweet (18,728 sales), whilst Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ‘Em (17,764 sales), Teddy Swims’ Lose Control (15,527 sales) and Artemas’ I Like The Way You Kiss Me (12,862 sales) complete the Top 5. 

In the albums chart, The Libertines could be on the way to No.1 with All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, ...

