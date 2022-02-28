Beth Nielsen Chapman signs artist services deal with Cooking Vinyl

Cooking Vinyl has signed American singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman to a worldwide artist services deal.

Beth Nielsen Chapman has released 14 solo albums and written hits and songs recorded by Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Elton John, Neil Diamond and others.

Her new album, CrazyTown, is due out on September 23, ahead of a UK tour.

She said: “I’m thrilled to announce that my new record CrazyTown is coming out on Cooking Vinyl this autumn. CrazyTown is a collection of songs that reflect all the twists and turns of life, especially reflective of this wild ride we have all been living through. It is a joy to be working with such a fantastic team at Cooking Vinyl and I’m looking forward to hitting the road with this new music finally seeing the light of day.”

Cooking Vinyl chairman Martin Goldschmidt added: ''We were very excited to work with Beth and her music until we met her... then we all fell in love with her.''

Lotte van den Berg, product manager, Cooking Vinyl, said: 'I'm so excited to be working with Beth and her fantastic team. When I heard her stunning new record I knew it was going to be such a special campaign, and we already have so many impressive things lined up that we cannot wait to share – this is just the beginning!'