Beyoncé climbs singles chart with Break My Soul

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Jun 29th 2022 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Beyoncé is closing in on a new peak for her comeback single Break My Soul.

With Tuesday’s streaming data still to be counted, the track has 20,465 sales for the week, giving it a No.4 position thanks to a narrow lead over George Ezra’s Green Green Grass (20,182 sales). At the top, Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill (39,009 sales) powers towards the 40,000 mark, leaving LF System’s Afraid To ...

