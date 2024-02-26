Your site will load in 16 seconds
Beyoncé leads the singles chart with Texas Hold 'Em

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Feb 26th 2024 at 5:45PM

Beyoncé is targeting No.1 in the singles chart again this week with Texas Hold 'Em, which has accumulated 27,461 sales so far.

Following in second place is Teddy Swims’ Lose Control with 17,170 sales, whilst Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things (15,114 sales) and Noah Kahan’s Stick Season (12,172 sales) sit at No.3 and No.4. YG Marley completes the Top 5 with Praise Jah In The Moonlight (11,139 sales). 

In the albums chart, Rod Stewart and Jools Holland are leading the way ...

